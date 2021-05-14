Harutyunyan, Shoigu discuss situation on Armenia’s border after Azerbaijani incursion

On May 14, the acting Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoigu. The heads of the defense ministries of the allied countries discussed the situation in Syunik region.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan briefed his Russian counterpart on the actions of the Armenian side in the current situation, noting that in all the places, including Sev Lich (Black Lake), where the Azerbaijanis have entered, the whole area, the servicemen and the roads are under the full control of the Armenian army.



Emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement of the situation, the acting Defense Minister noted at the same time that any encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is inadmissible.



During the telephone conversation, Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoigu also discussed a number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, as well as regional security.