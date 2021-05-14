German Greens condemn violation of Armenia’s border by Azerbaijan

Reports of border violations of the Armenian border by Azerbaijani forces are worrying, Spokesperson for the German Bundestag’s Green Party Manuel Sarrazin said on a statement.

“Should it be confirmed that Baku is conducting a military operation on Armenian territory, it is absolutely unacceptable and must be immediately and unequivocally rejected by the federal government and the international community, he added.

“The renewed tensions show that a ceasefire is a long way from creating peace. Germany and the EU must become more actively committed to stable and peaceful development in the region,” Manuel Sarrazin said.

“Regardless of the underlying goals of the Azerbaijani government, the procedure already represents a massive influence on the upcoming elections in Armenia. The EU cannot allow the democratic process that began with the Velvet Revolution to be jeopardized,” he concluded.