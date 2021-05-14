France ready to provide military assistance if necessary, Armenia’s acting PM says

France is ready to provide military assistance, if necessary, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a special sitting of the National Assembly today.

“The positions of the President of France is unequivocal. The French President has even said he considers taking the issue to the UN Security Council and has said that under UN mandate France is ready to provide, if necessary, military assistance to the international efforts to solve the issue,” Pashinyan said.

“It’s important for permanent members of the UN Security Council to communicate and hold discussions on the issue, and we are naturally following those processing and making pour position clear,” the acting PM said.

Late on Thursday Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The latter called for withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory and pledged his solidarity with the Armenian people.

On May 12 Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province. in an attempt to surround and siege the lake.

On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.