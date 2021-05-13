US closely following reports on increased tensions along non-demarcated portion of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

We are closely following reports of increased tensions along a non-demarcated portion of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned price said in a twitter post.

“We understand communication between the parties is ongoing and urge restraint in de-escalating the situation peacefully,” he added.

We are closely following reports of increased tensions along a non-demarcated portion of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. We understand communication between the parties is ongoing and urge restraint in de-escalating the situation peacefully. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 13, 2021

Earlier today Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian briefed US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker on the provocative actions carried out by the Azerbaijani armed units in the sovereign territory of Armenia and the ensuing situation.