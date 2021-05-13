Security of the country and inviolability of its borders not subject to negotiation, Armenian President says

President Armen Sarkissian says the situation in Syunik is extremely worrying and attaches importance to finding a soonest solution.

According to the President, it is urgent to take all necessary measures to unconditionally protect the interests of the Republic of Armenia, the security of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia.

The President and the President’s Office is in constant contact with the relevant state bodies and receive information directly from Syunik region.

The President’s position is that the security of the country and the inviolability of the borders are not negotiable, any encroachment is condemnable and must be met with a clear and sharp reaction, as well as an international response.

“The Azerbaijani side bears all the responsibility for further aggravation of the situation, disruption of the already sensitive situation in the region,” the President says.