Rep. Pallone calls on the U.S. to condemn Azerbaijan’s encroachment on Armenia’s state border

Congressman Frank Pallone has called on the U.S. to condemn the violation of Armenia’s state border by Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan has now invaded Armenia in clear violation of international law. The U.S. must condemn this attack in unequivocal terms and use its influence with allies to bring about the withdraw of Azeri forces from Armenian territory,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post.

In the morning of May 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia in the area of Sev Lich (Black Lake) in Syunik province, advanced 3.5 km into the territory of Armenia and actually tried to surround the lake.

The Armenian Security Council convened a special sitting chaired by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the incident.