Azerbaijan’s encroachment on sovereign territory of CSTO member Armenia a threat to regional stability and security

During the May 13 sitting of the CSTO Permanent Council, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the CSTO Viktor Biyagov presented in detail the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani side in the territory of Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia.

Biyagov noted that the provocation carried out by Azerbaijan is a direct encroachment on the sovereign territory of CSTO member Armenia, a serious threat to regional security and stability.

He stressed that in case of non-withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territory of the Republic of Armenia as soon as possible, the entire responsibility for further escalation of the situation will lie with the Azerbaijani side.