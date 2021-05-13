Azerbaijan’s encroachment on Armenia’s border a pre-planned provocation, acting PM says

There are Azerbaijani servicemen in the vicinity of Sev Lich (Black Lake) in Armenia’s Syunik province, and the situation remains unchanged, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

Yesterday the Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook provocative actions and crossed the border of the Republic of Armenia in Sev Lich area.

The acting PM said a large number of Armenian troops are also present in the area, but added that “the situation has not grown into military escalation, and there has nor been any exchange of fire and clashes.”

Pashinyan described the incident as pre-planned provocation, because the Azerbaijanis carry obviously falsified maps, which they use to prove that they are inside Azerbaijani borders.

“The existence of fake maps indicates that we are dealing with an organized provocation,” Pashinyan said.

The acting PM noted that the question of how the Azerbaijanis managed to cross the Armenian border and reach Sev Lick is a subject of a wider discussion and will certainly be considered.

Nikol Pashinyan said the situation should be taken very seriously, because “we are dealing with a crisis, which can have several scenarios o development.”

“Out task is to ensure the inviolability of the sovereign territory of Armenia and push the Azerbaijani troops back to their initial positions, i.e. the positions they were deployed on as of May 10,” the acting Prime Minister stated.

The Security Council convened a special sitting late on Wednesday to discuss the situation and will meet again later today.