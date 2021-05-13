Aivazian, Lavrov discuss situation on Armenia’s border, Azerbaijani provocations

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The interlocutors continued the discussions on the steps to be taken to ease the situation on the Armenian state border due to the actions of the Azerbaijani side.

Acting Minister Ara Aivazian stressed the inadmissibility of any provocation by the Azerbaijani side and consequently any encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia exchanged views on maintaining regional security and stability.