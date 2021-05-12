Rockets target Tel Aviv after Gaza tower destroyed

130 missiles were fired at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after an Israeli air strike felled a tower block in the Gaza Strip, the BBC reports.

The 13-storey building was attacked an hour and a half after residents and local people were warned to evacuate

Israel’s military says it is targeting militants in Gaza in response to earlier rocket attacks.

At least 31 people have died in some of the worst violence in years.

The international community has urged both sides to end the escalation, which follows days of unrest in Jerusalem.

Three people have been killed in Israeli areas while at least 28 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes.

The Armenian Foreign Minister today expressed concern over the ongoing clashes and called on all parties involved to exercise restraint in order to reduce tensions and prevent further civilian casualties.