Georgian PM arrives in Armenia for official visit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has arrived in Armenia for an official visit.

At Zvartnots Airport he was welcomed by Armenia’s Deputy prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.

The Georgian Premier is scheduled to hold private talks with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, followed by expanded-format negotiations.

The Prime Minister of Georgia will pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will host an official dinner in honor of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.