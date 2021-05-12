Azerbaijan redeploying positions on its territory: Governor refutes reports on advancement in the direction of Gegharkunik

The Azerbaijani side is deploying positions on territories under its control, where the deployment was impossible in the winter, Governor of Gegharkunik province Gnel Sanosyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

The Armenian forces are monitoring the work so that there are no problems with the deployment of positions or violations.

The Governor said no incidents have been reported, the situation is calm.

He refuted the media reports claiming the Azerbaijani side had moved the positions three kilometers into the territory of Armenia, reaching the village of Shorzha.

Mr. Sanosyan assured that no inch of land from our side will come under Azerbaijani control.