Armenia’s Security Service refutes reports on clashes in Syunik

The information spread through the mass media and social networks about the battles in the territory of Syunik region does not correspond to reality, the Armenian National Security Service informs.



Taking into account the public concern over this information, the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia strongly warns against spreading misinformation causing panic among the population and provoking unnecessary tensions. It informs that informs that such actions will have appropriate legal consequences.



The National Security Service urges to refrain from spreading unofficial and inaccurate information and to rely exclusively on official news.

Some media outlets reported earlier that battles were taking place in the direction of the village of Ishkhanasar in Syunik Province.

The Ministry of Defense also refuted the reports, but confirmed that the Azerbaijani forces had tried to carry out certain actions at the border.