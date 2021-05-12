Armenian community unhurt in Jerusalem clashes

The Armenian community has suffered no losses as a result of recent clashes in Jerusalem and the Holy Land, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr. Hovnan Baghdasaryan informs.

“There are no casualties among the Armenian community, no one has been displaced. There is no atmosphere of panic or fear in the Armenian Quarter, only concern, which is conditioned by the ongoing tension,” Fr. Hovnan Baghdasaryan said.

He added that all church ceremonies are held regularly, and classes are held in educational institutions, as usual. All Patriarchate offices continue their work.

“We expect that the parties will reach a speedy settlement through negotiations. We express our condolences to the relatives of all the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the Chancellor said.





