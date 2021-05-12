Andalusian Parliament hosts exhibition on Armenian Genocide

An exhibition dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide opened at the Andalusian Parliament today at the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Spain.

The opening ceremony was attended byArmenia’s Ambassador to Spain Vladimir Karmirshalyan and President of the Andalusian Parliament, Marta Bosquet Aznar, as well as the First Vice President of Parliament, María Esperanza Oña Sevilla, deputies from different fractions, Honorary Consul of Armenia in Málaga, Alberta Benito García, journalists and representatives of the Armenian community.

The Armenian Embassy in Spain expresses its deep gratitude to the Parliament of Andalusia for authorizing this exhibition, as well as to the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Malaga, Alberto Benito García, for his support in organizational matters.

The exhibition will continue through May 25.