Aivazian informs Lavrov about the incident on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

Acting Minister Aivazian informed his counterpart about the recent incident on the state border of Armenia, noting the inadmissibility of such provocations by Azerbaijan.

Both sides agreed on the full implementation of the agreements reached on regional security and stability to prevent the escalation of the situation.

Early on May 12 the Azerbaijani forces tried to redeploy their positions near Syunik province.