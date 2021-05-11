Spanish lawmakers demand the release of Armenian POWs

A group of Members of Spanish Congress of Deputies and Senators demand from Azerbaijan to release the Armenian prisoners of war.



Today, they were photographed together in front of the central entrance of the Congress with posters reading ‘Freedom to Armenian prisoners of war.’

Six months after the end of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, over 200 Armenian POWs still remain in Azerbaijani captivity.

Last week twenty-seven members of the Spanish Congress, 13 members of the Senate, and 60 members of parliament of various autonomous communities, city councils asked the government to intervene to ensure the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war.