Moscow ready to help create conditions for the work of UNESCO mission in Nagorno -Karabakh – Lavrov

Moscow is ready to create conditions for the work of UNESCO mission in Nagorno-Karabakh to preserve the cultural heritage, Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday, TASS reports.

“UNESCO, as an organization responsible for the preservation of international cultural heritage, is also interested in participating in these efforts. We are ready to help create conditions that will make this possible. Naturally, we must take into account the agreements in this regard and the position of the parties concerned,” Lavrov said.

He reiterated the willingness of the Russian side to help solve humanitarian issues, including the return of prisoners of war and preventing any abuse to the historical heritage in the most constructive way.

As the Minister noted, Russia will continue to contribute to ensuring that the agreements of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Karabakh are carried out in conditions “conducive to a constructive result.”

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that the Russian Federation supports businesses that are ready to work in Nagorno-Karabakh: “We encourage our companies to participate in restoration work.”

In April, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to UNESCO, Alexander Kuznetsov, stated that Russia considers it necessary to make additional efforts to protect cultural sites located in zones of armed conflict, and to send a UNESCO assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh as soon as possible.