Election campaign in Armenia to kick off on June 7

The election campaign in Armenia will kick off on June 7 and will last 11 days. The decision was made during the Central Electoral Commission’s sitting today.

Parties and blocs have until May 26 to submit their election lists to the CEC until May 26.

According to the latest amendments to the Electoral Code, the elections will be held according to the proportional representation system.

The snap elections will be held on June 20. The National Assembly was dissolved by virtue of law on Monday.