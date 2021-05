Delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie visits the Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial accompanies by Armenian lawmakers.

The delegation comprises Jean-Charles Luperto, Sophie Mette, Aurora Madaula, Joshua Osih, Emmanuel Maury and Fatmir Leci.

Members of the delegation laid flowers at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.

The guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.