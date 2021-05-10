Martuni stadium shelled by Azerbaijani forces during Artsakh War reopens

”Avagyan Arena” stadium in Martuni, Artsakh, which was shelled by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the 44-day war, officially reopened on May 9, Artsakhpress reports.

The reopening of the stadium was marked by a friendly match between football veterans of Martuni and Chartar teams. The match was dedicated to the victories of the Armenian people and the heroes who created those victories.

The head of Martuni regional administration Edik Avanesyan informed that he co-founders of the “Dream” Foundation supported the reconstruction of the Martuni stadium damaged by the war.