Kim Kardashian says son Psalm “looks Armenian,” reminds of her dad Robert

Armenian American reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has congratulated her son Psalm on second birthday, noting that he “looks Armenian” and reminds her of her dad Robert Kardashian.

“My Taurus ♉️ baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together,” she wrote on social media. “He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad.”

“He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him,” she added. “Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!”