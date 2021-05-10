Armenian Parliament dissolved by virtue of law

The National assembly voted down Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister for the second time to trigger snap parliamentary elections.

The Parliament voted 1 to 1 with 76 abstentions. The National Assembly is now considered dissolved by virtue of law, which means snap elections should be scheduled.

Nikol Pashinyan stepped down on April 25 to trigger early parliamentary elections.

To hold the June 20 elections in full compliance with the law, the National Assembly held to rounds of voting on the Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan was the sole candidate.