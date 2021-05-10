American singer Daniel Decker presents My Artsakh video

American singer Daniel Decker has presented “My Artsakh” video (music and lyrics by Hasmik Hakhverdyan, instrumentation by Gevorg Manasyan, State Orchestra of National Instruments of Armenia, Artistic Director: Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia Norayr Davtyan).



A small film-report about “My Artsakh” song and the 2017 concert in Shushi has also been released.



The song was written and recorded in 2017, the shooting of the video was done in October-November 2020 during the war.



Daniel Decker believes that this victorious song has not lost its power and will become a new wave of light and hope for Artsakh.