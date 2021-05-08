Two Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers secure Olympic berths

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers Armen Melikyan (60 kg) and Karen Aslanyan (67 kg) whave secured Olympic berths.

In the last wrestling ranking tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, the Armenian athletes reached the final, thus booking their place in the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo.



The victorious performances of the Armenian wrestlers were followed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Science and Sports Karen Giloyan and Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Bulgaria Armen Yedigaryan.



Armenia currently has eight Olympic berths․ Boxer Koryun Soghomonyan, gymnast Arthur Davtyan, Greco-Roman wrestlers Arthur Aleksanyan and Karapet Chalyan, freestyle wrestlers Arsen Harutyunyan and Vazgen Tevanyan will also participated in the Games.