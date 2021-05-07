PoliticsTop

Rep. Sherman to introduce amendment preventing defense sales to Azerbaijan until return of all Armenian POWs

Congressman Brad Sherman will introduce amendment zero-ing out military aid to Azerbaijan until the safe return of over 200 Armenian POWs. Watch his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee yesterday.

