Rep. Sherman to introduce amendment preventing defense sales to Azerbaijan until return of all Armenian POWs

Congressman Brad Sherman will introduce amendment zero-ing out military aid to Azerbaijan until the safe return of over 200 Armenian POWs. Watch his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee yesterday.
