President Sarkissian receives a group of WWII veterans

President Armen Sarkissian hosted today veterans of the Great Patriotic War Rozalia Abgaryan, Shoghik Sarafyan, Papin Marukhyan and Khachik Hovakimyan.

President Sarkissian congratulated them on the 76th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

Freedom and victory are never given as a gift, they are achieved through your will and efforts, at the cost of your health,” said the President.

In a warm atmosphere, President Sarkissian talked to the veterans. They shared their memories of the war, their military path, the feelings of Victory Day, May 9, and conveyed their wishes of peace to the entire Armenian people.

The President wished the guests and all the veterans good health, noting that their life stories are a military-patriotic lesson for generations.