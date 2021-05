OSCE Chair calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume political process as soon as possible

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has welcomed the release of three Armenians from Azerbaijani captivity

She called on the sides to urgently complete the exchange of detainees and all remains, as obligated by international humanitarian law.

“Fully support Minsk Group Co-chairs and urge sides to resume political process through them as soon as possible,” Ann Linde said.