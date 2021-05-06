Russia keeps up efforts to ensure the release of all prisoners – Lavrov

Russia keeps up efforts to ensure the release of all prisoners, demining, protection of cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavtov said at a press conference in Yerevan.

“We observe positive trends in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. The situation on the ground has significantly normalized. The Russian peacekeeping contingent acts as a guarantor of security, it is deployed along the line of contact and along the Lachin corridor. Minor incidents are being promptly and effectively resolved by our peacekeepers. They also pay constant attention to the completion of the exchange of prisoners of war,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov also noted that the trilateral working group at the level of deputy prime ministers “is working actively.”

“We are interested in this work to continue further, to promote the establishment of a dialogue between Baku and Yerevan to ensure sustainable economic development of the South Caucasus,” he stressed.