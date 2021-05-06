Armenia, Russia sign MoU on biological safety

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation on biological safety.

“The realization of the Memorandum is expected to make a considerable contribution to the development of cooperation in this sensitive and urgent field and reinforce our common biosafety space,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Ara Aivazian.

He said they will continue to promote the issue within the framework of multilateral structures, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).