Vaccination could be a prerequisite for traveling – Armenia’s acting PM

There is reason to assume that vaccination against coronavirus will become a prerequisite for traveling in the near future, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at consultations at the Ministry of Health.

“This process is important not only for those leaving Armenia, but also for ensuring the normal flow of visitors to our country,” he added.

“The world seems to be in a stage of overcoming the coronavirus, and this is first of all connected with the increased volume of vaccine production,” the acting Prime Minister said, adding that the daily Covid-19 cases tend to decrease in Armenia, as well.

“In Armenia we have set up an electronic platform for so-called green passports, so that our citizens have information on their phones confirming their vaccination, which will allow them to travel under the condition of restrictions,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

He added that on the other hand, it is very important to ensure the normal, growing flows of people to Armenia.

“I think it is obvious that countries in the world are now evaluated according to what percentage of the population has been vaccinated. Countries with high vaccination rates are considered a desirable destination for tourism,” Pashinyan said.

The acting PM said currently the number of citizens vaccinated against coronavirus is a little over 5,000, noting that the number is not sufficient and the daily pace needs to be doubled at least.