Minsk Group co-chairmanship format showing signs of revival, Armenia’s acting FM says

The Minsk Group co-chairing format is showing signs of revival, Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“We are hopeful we will have a strong co-chairmanship, which will not just follow the processes, but will lead the processes,” Aivazian said.

He said the issue of reviving the processes within the framework of the Minsk Group will be on the agenda of discussions during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Armenia.

Aivazian reminded that the issues raised by Armenia are included in the statements of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued on December 3, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

He also noted that during a recent interview US Ambassador to Armenia made it clear that the peace process should resume, and the most important principle – the issue of status – should be addressed.

Ara Aivazian further noted that more partners, including Foreign Ministers and leaders of different countries are starting to express the opinion that the Karabakh issue remains unsolved and the pending issues should be addressed.