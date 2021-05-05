Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

A 25-year-old Malian woman has given birth to nine babies – two more than doctors had detected during scan, the BBC reports.

Halima Cisse gave birth to the nonuplets in Morocco. Mali’s government flew her there for specialist care.

The five girls and four boys were born by Caesarean section and were doing well, Mali’s health minister said.

It is extremely rare to give birth to a set of nonuplets – and complications during and after birth often mean that some of the babies do not survive.

Morocco’s health ministry spokesman Rachid Koudhari said he had no knowledge of a set of nonuplets ever being born in one of the country’s hospitals before, the AFP news agency reports.

Fanta Siby, Mali’s health minister, congratulated the medical teams in both countries for the “happy outcome.”