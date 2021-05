Police identify man behind vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan

The Police have identified the man behind the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan.

The 61-year-old resident of Yerevan was taken to Mashtots department on May 3, where he plead guilty.

Preliminary investigation is under way.

The pedestal of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged and burnt on April 29.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the move, calling it a provocation against the centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship.