Paulo Fonseca to leave Rima at the end of the season, Roma confirms

Roma confirms that head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season.

“On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” said club chairman Dan Friedkin.

“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes,” he said.

Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager (Football), added: “I would like to thank Paulo for all his work for the club over the last two seasons.

“Even if the results have not always been there on the pitch, we know that he has left many positive elements that will continue to help our development – like the many talented and young players he has encouraged and improved, and our progress in the Europa League this season.

“We are building a path to success at Roma, and Paulo has played an important role in that.”

Fonseca signed a two-year contract with the Giallorossi in the summer of 2019, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk – the Ukrainian club where he won the league and cup double in all three seasons with them.

He previously enjoyed spells at Sporting Braga, Pacos Ferreira and Porto.

“Over these last two years we have experienced a number of highs and lows, but I have always given my all for this club and this city – a city that has always been so welcoming,” Paulo Fonseca said.

“I would like to thank the Roma fans, everyone we have worked with at Trigoria, the players, and all those who have helped us during this journey – in particular Dan and Ryan Friedkin, for their continuous support since they arrived, and Tiago Pinto, an incredible professional, whom I wish the best as he continues his work for the club.

“We still have some very important games in front of us this season that we want to win, and we will continue to give our all in order to do so.”

Paulo and his coaching staff will continue to lead the first team until the end of the current campaign.