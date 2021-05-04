France, Russia will take concrete initiatives to achieve lasting settlement to Karabakh conflict, Ambassador confirms

The Presidents of France and Russia have agreed to resume the efforts within the OSCE Minsk Group to achieve lasting settlement of the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told Armenpress.

Concrete initiatives will be taken in that direction in the nearest future, the Ambassador confirmed.

The comments come after the Elysée Palace said in a statement French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed on “concrete initiatives” on Nagorno Karabakh.

“The President of the Republic held a phone talk on Monday, April 26, with Russian President Vladimir Putin. For the current situation in the Caucasus, President Macron highlighted the necessity of recording concrete progress on matters relating to captives, humanitarian situation and preservation of heritage. The two Presidents agreed to resume the efforts within the Minsk Group for achieving a lasting settlement of the situation. Concrete initiatives will be launched in this direction in the nearest future,” the Ambassador said.

Mr. Lacôte noted that the resumption of negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the priority task of the Co-Chairs, as it was stated in their April 13 statement.

When it comes to the issue of POWs, the Ambassador reminded that in their recent statement the Minsk Group Co-Chairs called for the return of all POWs.

“In their April 13 statement the Co-Chairs called for the release of all prisoners of war and other detained persons in accordance with the international humanitarian law. On April 24 Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne received the families of captives in the French Embassy”, the Ambassador said.