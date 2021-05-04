Court in Armenia sentences two Syrian mercenaries to life in prison

A court of general jurisdiction in Armenia’s Syunik has sentenced the two Syrian mercenaries captured during the Artsakh war to life in prison.

Syrian nationals Yusuf Alaabet al-Hajji and Mehrab Muhammad Al-Shkheir were charged with international terrorism and crimes committed during armed conflict.

Being citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic, they participated in the aggressive war unleashed by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, 2020, during which their actions were aimed at killing or causing serious harm to civilians who were not directly involved in hostilities during the armed conflict in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

Charges were brought against the two Syrian nationals under Article 217, Part 3, Clause 1 (terrorism committed by an organized group), Article 389 (international terrorism), Article 390), Part 1, Clause 1(Serious breach of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, murder), Article 390, Part 3, Clause 1 (assault on civilian population or individual civilians) Article c, Part 3 ((participation of a mercenary in armed conflicts or military actions).