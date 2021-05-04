Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced divorce after 27 years, saying “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple.”

The Microsoft co-founder tweeted that despite “a lot of work on our relationship” the two decided to end their marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive life. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation,” Gates tweeted.

The former couple will continue to work together at their foundation that “works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”