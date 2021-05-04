Artsakh’s MFA commends EU lawmakers’ call to release Armenian POWs

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry commend the letter by 121 members of the European Parliament addressed to the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council on urgent need to release Armenian Prisoners of War currently unlawfully held in Azerbaijan.

“We highly appreciate the position of the members of the European Parliament to voice about the violations by Azerbaijan of international humanitarian law and uphold the legal demand by Artsakh. This is an exemplary manifestation of humanism, moral values and adherence to norms and principles of international law,” the Ministry said.