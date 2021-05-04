Argentine politicians, public figures call for release of Armenian POWs

Argentine politicians, public officials, social leaders, representatives of academic circles, journalists, human rights activists and NGOs have issued a statement, calling on Azerbaijan to accelerate the return to Armenia prisoners of war and other detainees, the Armenian Embassy in Argentina informs.

The statement, signed by more than 100 personalities and organizations, reads:

“The undersigned organizations, institutions and personalities express solidarity with the struggle and the claim of the Armenian community in Argentina for the immediate release and return of the Armenian prisoners of war that the government of Azerbaijan still holds captive in their country.

The decision of the Azerbaijani authorities violates the commitment made in article 8 of the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020 by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which envisages the “exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons and bodies,” also constituting a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The governments of Armenia and Artsakh, the highest authorities of Russia, the UN human rights experts, the European Court of Human Rights, the Secretary General of the United Nations and other state officials and deputies from dozens of countries of the five continents have already expressed their opinion in favor of the immediate release and return of all the Armenian prisoners of war who remain in Baku, considering this step not only a fulfillment of the commitment assumed when signing the ceasefire, but also a tending measure to reduce tensions, to begin to overcome the tragic consequences of the war.”