100,000 doses of Chinese CoronaVac vaccine delivered to Armenia

100 thousand doses of Chinese CoronaVac vaccine for 50 thousand people have been delivered to Armenia, the Ministry of Health informs.

The vaccine has been provided by the government of the People’s Republic of China.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 continue throughout the country seven days a week for Armenian nationals and for foreign citizens living in Armenia.

The Ministry notes that COVID-19 vaccines are 100% effective in preventing death and severe disease. Vaccinations will help break the chain of the epidemic.