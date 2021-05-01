Armenians in The Hague join silent protest to demand release of POWs

Armenians in The Hague, Netherlands joined Global Silent Protests to demand immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees illegally held by Azerbaijan, reports the Federation of Armenian Organizations in The Netherlands.

Armenians worldwide held a second global silent protests on April 30th demanding the release of Armenian prisoners of war..

Armenian communities from different Los Angeles, Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Yerevan, Osijek, Leipzig, Rome, London, Berlin, Zagreb, Prague, New York and Paris joined the protest.

The first Global silent protest was held on April 15th.