Bees Airline to operate Kyiv-Yerevan flights

From 30 April 2021 Bees Airline will start operating flights on the route Kyiv (Zhuliany)- Yerevan- Kyiv (Zhuliany), “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC informs.
The flights will be operated twice a week, every Monday and Friday.
For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it’s necessary to contact the airline.
