Armenian President thanks Kim Kardashian, Eric Esrailian and Cher for contribution to Genocide recognition

President Armen Sarkissian sent letters of thanks to renowned American-Armenian physician, co-director of the David Geffen Medical Center of the University of California, producer of the Armenian Genocide film “The Promise” Eric Esrailian, American-Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian and renowned pop singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian).

In a letter to Erik Esrailian, President Sargkissian highlighted the impact of the film The Promise. “I would like to mention Kirk Kerkorian’s devotion, his sense of duty and faith, which helped him implement a number of projects, including the shooting of The Promise. The film had a great impact on raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide. Undoubtedly, Kirk’s enormous influence played a significant role here.”

“Together we must think about how to value Kirk’s vast legacy and capitalize on his sincere patriotism. Thank you for your efforts and for keeping The Promise. ”

In a letter to Kim Kardashian, President Sarkissian noted. “You and your family have a huge impact not only in the US but also worldwide, and it was fantastic to see how your influence and actions played an important role in an international recognition of the Genocide. Thanks you for your tireless efforts, sincere devotion and commitment.”

In a letter to Cher, President Sargsyan emphasized that the singer has always been among the prominent figures fighting against genocide denial. “Your influence played a significant role in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. When we combine efforts and transform our vision into real and measurable action, the result is always tangible. I hope to see you in Armenia again, as years ago.”