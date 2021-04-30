77-year-old Covid patient jumps out of hospital window in Yerevan

A 77-year-old Covid patient jumped out of window in of the hospitals in Armenia, the Ministry of Health informs.

The Ministry says the man had been receiving treatment at the hospital since April 17, and his condition was moderate.

His wife was also receiving treatment for coronavirus at the same medical center.

There was no problem during the treatment, the man was following all the instructions of the doctors and receiving proper medical care. Specialists did not record any mental disorders in him.

Police are working at the scene to find out the circumstances.