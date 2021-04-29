Russian FM to visit Yerevan and Baku in early May

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Yerevan and Baku in early May, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.

According to the agreements reached, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Yerevan on May 5-6, and Baku on May 10-11.

“Negotiations with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan are planned. He is expected to discuss in detail a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as cooperation in the international arena, ”Zakharova said.