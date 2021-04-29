Russia values ​​fraternal relations with Armenia, Mishustin tells Pashinyan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed to instruct the intergovernmental commission to prepare new initiatives to increase trade and increase mutual investments between Russia and Armenia.

On Thursday, at a meeting with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, he noted that the coronavirus has affected the dynamics of bilateral trade: last year, the joint trade turnover decreased by about 10% and amounted to about $2.3 billion.

“Of course, this situation does not suit us. I propose to instruct our intergovernmental commission to prepare new initiatives to increase trade, increase mutual investments with Armenia,” Mishustin said.

Mishustin conveyed greetings to Pashinyan from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “First of all, I would like to convey to you warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” Mishustin said. He stressed that Moscow values ​​fraternal relations with Yerevan, which are of a long-term allied and strategic nature.

The head of the Russian government noted that the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, adopted after the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, opened up great opportunities for joint work. “This is, first of all, the unblocking of all economic and transport links, the creation of new infrastructural routes. All this will create conditions for the sustainable development of the South Caucasus region,” Mishustin said.