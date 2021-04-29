First meeting of the EU-Armenia Sub-Committee on customs holds first meeting

The first meeting of the EU-Armenia Sub-Committee on customs took place via videoconference on 29 April 2021. It was chaired by DG Taxud, European Commission and co-chaired by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.

Ambassador Wiktorin in her welcoming speech highlighted the close cooperation between the EU and Armenia on customs matters in the framework of CEPA.

“It is our common objective to ensure effective controls while facilitating legitimate trade; promoting modern and simple procedures. This in turn, helps businesses to save time and money in getting goods through customs; helps to protect people by stopping harmful or illegal goods reaching EU and Armenian markets,” she said.

The EU and Armenia work closely together to prevent, investigate and combat any customs violations and ensure that legislation is being properly applied.