Armenia’s acting FM discusses post-war situation in Artsakh with French lawmakers

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian received members of the French National Assembly Guy Teissier, François Pupponi , Valerie Boyer, Marguerite Deprez-Audebert and Xavier Breton.

Ara Aivazian hailed the support to the Armenian people and the contribution of the French parliamentarians to advancing the agenda of the Armenian-French friendship. Acting Minister Aivazian noted that the high representation by France at the events commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is a reaffirmation of France’s unwavering commitment to universal values ​​and dignity.

The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenian-French bilateral agenda. The close cooperation established on the parliamentary platform, both bilaterally and multilaterally, was highly appreciated.

Issues of regional security and peace were touched upon during the meeting. In this context, Ara Aivazian drew the attention of the parliamentarians to the humanitarian situation in Artsakh due to the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, the socio-economic problems facing the Armenians of Artsakh, and the urgency of addressing them.

Ara Aivazian thanked the French parliamentarians for supporting the Armenians of Artsakh during and after the war.