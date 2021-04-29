Armenia to purchase 1 million dozes of Russian vaccine

Armenia will purchase 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Russian Federation, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today. He added that a relevant agreement is in place.

“Negotiations are underway to import large quantities of vaccine to Armenia from other partners,” Pashinyan said.

Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said, in turn, that citizens can register at their preferred polyclinic to receive the vaccine. Starting next week, there will be mobile teams stationed in busy parts of Yerevan. She said the vaccine will be available for every citizen over 18 years of age.

“Vaccination 100% protects against the severe, extremely severe course of the disease. The risk of side effect from the vaccine is almost zero if we compare it to Covid, which results in serious damage to health and, unfortunately, death,” she said, urging everyone to take an active part in the process.